JioFiber Becomes Fastest Broadband Operator Beating Airtel and Spectra: Netflix

Highlights Reliance Jio becomes the fastest broadband operator again

JioFiber lost the spot after the commercial launch in September 2019

7 Star Digital, Spectra, Airtel and You Broadband complete the top five list

Reliance JioFiber has regained the lost spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index as the Internet Service Provider (ISP) topped the chart with an average speed of 3.63 Mbps. Right after the commercial launch last year, speeds on JioFiber network dipped because of sub-par customer support. Netflix measures the streaming speed on every ISP and this report is for the month of January 2020. Earlier, Mumbai-based 7 Star Digital was leading the Netflix ISP Speed Index, but JioFiber got back to the top spot which it lost after the commercial launch. JioFiber is followed by 7 Star Digital, Spectra, Airtel, You Broadband and ACT Fibernet. It is sad to see ACT Fibernet dipping to the sixth position in the latest report.

JioFiber Regains the Top Spot With 3.63 Average Speed in Netflix ISP Speed Index

Because Reliance JioFiber offers a minimum speed of 100 Mbps on its network, it is still sad to see the ISP providing just 3.63 Mbps streaming speeds on Netflix. JioFiber is a full-fibre operator providing service across major parts of India. The company wants to offer high-speed broadband services in 1,100 cities. For the month of December 2019, JioFiber was in the second position, but in January 2020, it dethroned 7 Star Digital to get back the top spot.

For the unaware, the Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime time Netflix performance on particular ISPs across the globe and not a measure of overall performance for other services. The Netflix ISP Speed Index for January 2020 says JioFiber users had the best Netflix streaming experience, followed by 7 Star Digital and Spectra users.

7 Star Digital had an average streaming speed of 3.60 Mbps, whereas the same for Spectra was 3.50 Mbps. Airtel Broadband or Airtel Xstream Fibre is at fourth position with 3.48 Mbps speed and You Broadband secured the fifth spot with 3.41 Mbps streaming speed. ACT Fibernet is not in the top five list which is underwhelming to see because the ISP is even offering 1 Gbps broadband speeds in the country. State-run BSNL is on 14th spot with 2.50 Mbps registered speed for the month of January.

JioFiber Likely to Create a Huge Gap in the Coming Months

We are expecting JioFiber to generate a huge gap in the Netflix ISP Speed Index over the next couple of months since the basic speeds on the network are 100 Mbps. JioFiber is currently offering plans with speeds of 100 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps, at a starting price of Rs 699. The only drawback with JioFiber plans is the FUP limit, but besides that, the plans are very reasonable and they even come with OTT service subscriptions like Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT and JioCinema.

Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans also come with 100 Mbps speeds as a base, but the availability of the service is limited to top cities only for now. Before the arrival of JioFiber, Airtel Broadband used to be the country’s largest private ISP. On the other hand, 7 Star Digital is constantly securing the top three spot every month even after being an ISP in Mumbai city only for now. BSNL, being the one with a maximum of 100 Mbps speeds, can not break into the top 10 list as majority of the users are still on plans with less than 20 Mbps speeds.