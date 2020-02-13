BSNL Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Validity Increased to 270 Days

Highlights BSNL Rs 999 prepaid recharge is a voice-only plan

The validity has been increased by 30 days to 270 days

BSNL says the offer will be valid till March 31, 2020

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan to 270 days from the earlier 240 days. Similar to other validity extension offers from BSNL, this is also a limited period one valid from February 15, 2020, to March 31, 2020. The Rs 999 prepaid plan from BSNL offers just voice calling benefit and it’s valid in Chennai & Tamil Nadu telecom circles for now. As part of this limited period offer, BSNL users get an extra 30 days of validity. Just a few days ago, BSNL also introduced a promotional offer on Rs 1,188 Marutham plan, and now, it’s time for the Rs 999 plan to get the same treatment. While private telecom operators are looking at the second round of tariff hike, BSNL continues to increase the validity of existing plans on a promotional basis.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan Gets Additional 30 Days Validity Extension

As mentioned above, BSNL reduced the validity of Rs 1,188 Marutham plan to 300 days in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. The same treatment has now done to Rs 999 voice-only plan as well but in a positive way. Talking about the benefits, users get unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day to any network within India for a period of 240 days. But customers recharging between February 15 and March 31 will get 270 days validity. Users can also make voice calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles with the Rs 999 plan. The plan also comes with BSNL Tunes subscription for two months.

Sadly, BSNL is not providing data and SMS benefits with Rs 999, which is underwhelming. Even the Rs 1,188 Marutham plan offers just 5GB of data benefit and 250 minutes of voice calling for 300 days. But if you are someone who prefers just voice calling benefit, then opt the Rs 999 plan. Also, do make a note that the Rs 999 plan is not available across all the telecom circles where BSNL is operating.

BSNL Rs 1,188 Marutham Plan vs BSNL Rs 999 Plan

BSNL relaunched the Rs 1,188 Marutham plan on a promotional basis very recently. The plan now provides 250 minutes of voice calls every day along with 5GB data for a period of 300 days. On the flip side, the Rs 999 plan offers just 250 minutes of voice calling per day for 270 days. Both the plans are available in just Chennai & Tamil Nadu telecom circles.