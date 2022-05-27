JioFi Rs 249 Plan Offers 30GB of Monthly Data

JioFi, a small hotspot device offered by Reliance Jio is currently available on three different postpaid tariffs. The base plan comes for Rs 249 followed by the Rs 299 and Rs 349 plans. The speciality of these plans is that they are meant for enterprises or businesses. Offices can issue these small Wi-Fi hotspot devices to their employees with which they can work seamlessly from anywhere. Let’s take a deeper look into these plans.

JioFi Rs 249 Plan

The Rs 249 plan from JioFi comes with 30GB of monthly data. This is the base enterprise postpaid plan offered for JioFi by Reliance Jio. There are no SMS or voice benefits offered with JioFi plans. Note that there is a lock-in period of 18 months with this plan if the enterprise opts for it.

JioFi Rs 299 Plan

With the Rs 299 plan offered for JioFi devices, Reliance Jio bundles 40GB of monthly data. The lock-in period with this plan is also 18 months. Post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps.

JioFi Rs 349 Plan

Lastly, with the Rs 349 JioFi plan offered by Reliance Jio, enterprises get 50GB of data per month with the same 18 months lock-in period.

The JioFi device provided by Reliance Jio is free of cost but is given on use and return basis. Further, any enterprise/company ordering these devices will have to pay for at least 200 devices.

JioFi Features

The JioFi hotspot device is very small in size and can deliver download and upload speeds of 150 Mbps and 50 Mbps, respectively. It has a long-lasting 2300mAh battery which can easily support five to six hours of browsing time. The gadget allows pairing with up to 10 devices and one USB connection.

Interested enterprises/users can contact Reliance Jio for making an order or getting more details about the product/service. JioFi was earlier also common and popular amongst general users and public.