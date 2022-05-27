Old 4G Smartphones Still a Good Buy for Indians

One thing that Indians love is getting a value deal. Be it in the streets with the vegetable vendors or inside the malls, Indians want a good deal whenever they are spending money. Thus, for such people, spending too much on an ultra-premium or even a mid-range premium device doesn’t make sense.

This is one of the biggest reasons why older generation iPhones keep selling in India. Users would rather wait for a year or even some more time before they purchase a particular device they want to so that its value goes down. Most of them are not thinking about reselling it but only using it for as long as possible that it gives them a return on their investment.

Well, purchasing an old 4G smartphone is not really a bad deal. Suppose you wait for a year to buy the Galaxy S22 at maybe a discounted price of Rs 15,000 or more. It would still be worth it. These flagships are going to receive Android OS and security updates for a few years. In addition to that, the processors inside these devices would still be more than enough to support multi-tasking and online multiplayer gaming.

Drawbacks of an Old Device

So, one drawback that most of the old smartphones will have is a battery with reduced health. Even if the device hasn’t been powered on and charged, the health of the battery goes down with time. See if you can get the battery replaced for a very old smartphone before purchasing it.

Further, look for devices which are going to get OS updates for long. That is why Google, Samsung, and Apple devices are the best.

There might be some apps or features that might be reserved for the new technology geared smartphones only. But if your goal is basic use with normal camera demands, you can definitely go for old hardware at a low price.

The Galaxy S21 series would still be a value buy today if you can get it at a good discount.