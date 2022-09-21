Jio vs BSNL: Affordable 1GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are the two operators whom Indian consumers can count on if they are looking for affordable prepaid mobile services. Both companies provide customers with a 1GB daily data prepaid plan with which they also offer other benefits such as voice calling and more. The surprising thing is that there isn't that big a price difference between the 1GB daily data affordable plan of Jio and BSNL, which come with similar validity of 28 days. Note that there are multiple prepaid plans offered by BSNL that provide users with 1GB of daily data. But for the sake of best comparison, we are taking the plan from BSNL that is similar to Jio's and is also affordable.

Jio vs BSNL: 1GB Daily Data Plans with 28 Days of Service Validity

- Jio BSNL Plans Rs 209 Rs 184 Validity 28 Days 28 Days Benefits Unlimited Voice calling, 1GB daily data, 100 SMS/day along with JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity and JioTV. Post 1GB, speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Unlimited Voice calling, 1GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, along with bundling of Lystn Podcast services by Tellyfonic Digital Media and BSNL Tunes. Post 1GB, speed reduces to 84 Kbps.

From the table above, you can see that Reliance Jio and BSNL's plans aren't too far priced. The price difference between both is just Rs 25. But with Jio's plan, you get better data speeds for sure because of the 4G network presence. In addition, the Jio apps will allow users to access live TV content directly on their smartphones, securely store photos and files in the cloud and more.

BSNL's plan doesn't seem too big in value as compared to Jio's plan. If you are going for the 1GB daily data plan and are confused between Jio and BSNL, well, Jio is a clear choice. BSNL could have been a winner here if it had 4G networks in India. But the 4G launch of BSNL has been delayed again, and the state-run telco is most likely going to stay behind the private operators in the foreseeable future.