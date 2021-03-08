Jio Top 4 Prepaid Plans According to Demand

Reliance Jio is the top telecom operator in India with its big 400+ million user base. The telco has been able to achieve that feat by selling value prepaid plans to the users and changing the way people consume the internet. Jio recently updated its website and now has defined the plans which are its best-sellers. Today we are listing all the Jio prepaid plans which are claimed to be the best-seller by the company.

Reliance Jio Best Seller Prepaid Plans

Jio has highlighted four of its prepaid plans as the best-seller. These plans are – Rs 199, Rs 555, Rs 599, and Rs 2,399. Let’s take a detailed look at what these plans offer to the customers.

The Rs 199 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data to the users. It carries a validity of 28 days only. This plan is bundled with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Coming to the Rs 555 plan, this plan offers 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling to the users for 84 days. There is an added benefit of Jio apps with this plan as well.

The last two plans – Rs 599 and Rs 2,399 plan, both offer 2GB daily data to the users along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of Jio apps with both the plans. The only difference between the plans is their validity.

The Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days while the Rs 2,399 plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

These are the best-seller prepaid plans from Reliance Jio. The telco has several other prepaid plans with over-the-top (OTT) benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar and more. There are data-only plans as well which offer the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar.

Which plan would you go for amongst the ones mentioned above? Do let us know your thoughts on the comments section below.