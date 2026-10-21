Jio IPO Opened Today: What Investors Need to Know

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is now on the stock exchanges for Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO has opened and this is India’s largest IPO. The IPO will close on October 24, 2026. It is a Rs 30,213 crore IPO where the price band of each share has been set at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119. Jio has outlined what it plans to do with this money. Jio said that over Rs 27,500 crore out of the raised amount, which is approximately 90% of it will go towards clearing debt from the books. The Rs 2,713 crore will go towards general corporate expenses. You can apply for the IPO from the stock brokers apps and via banks as well.

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Note that Reliance Industries shareholders will not directly get the Jio shares, because this is not a demerger, this is the company going for an independing IPO. After the IPO, Jio will not be under Reliance Industries anymore. Jio Platforms Limited has decided to go for a fresh issue of shares, and there are no secondary shares in the IPO. This protects the new investors coming in. It also signals that the investors and the company think there is a lot more growth in store for Jio.

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Reliance Jio IPO: What is the GMP?

Reliance Jio shares have a GMP (grey market premium) of Rs 276 – 280. The lot size of the IPO is 12 shares at least, and you can bid for more lots in multiples of 12 thereafter. The estimated listing price of the Jio shares are Rs 1,395 to Rs 1,399. The expected return for shares is 24.7% to 25.02%. The tentative date for listing of the shares is October 28, 2026.