Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Reliance Jio was expected to come up with a low-cost 5G phone offering for the Indian market at some point. The fact that it would come with a partner such as Qualcomm would give the customers of the telco a lot or confidence about the power and the quality of the phone.

Highlights

  Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor maker, and Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, are working together to launch a new smartphone.
  The new device is focused very much on the Indian market, which is extremely price-sensitive.
  Today, 5G phones are not available under Rs 10,000.

jio and qualcomm working on a super

Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor maker, and Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, are working together to launch a new smartphone. The new device is focused very much on the Indian market, which is extremely price-sensitive. Today, 5G phones are not available under Rs 10,000. But Jio and Qualcomm will try to launch one under Rs 8000 or $99. The new device is said to launch by the end of 2024. In the past, Jio worked with Google to launch the JioPhone Next, a super affordable 4G phone. It didn't turn out to be a huge success for the companies.




However, this time, with Qualcomm, things could change for the better. The new affordable 5G phone could help fasten the transition of 250 million 2G/3G users in India to 4G/5G. Jio understands the Indian market and the needs of the consumers intricately, while Qualcomm can deliver a perfect chip for an affordable 5G phone.

Read More - Apple and Samsung Together Shipped 1 Billion 5G Smartphones, More than Any Brand

The best thing would be that such an affordable smartphone will be able to support 5G SA (standalone), which Jio has deployed across the nation. According to a MoneyControl report, Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets, Qualcomm, said: "With the new chipset, we are looking to give a full 5G experience to consumers looking for affordable smartphones."

Read More - Govt Planning to Develop India’s Own Smartphone Brand

Reliance Jio was expected to come up with a low-cost 5G phone offering for the Indian market at some point. The fact that it would come with a partner such as Qualcomm would give the customers of the telco a lot or confidence about the power and the quality of the phone. The 5G chip that would power the low-cost 5G phone from Jio can potentially be used by other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to flood the market with low-cost 5G phone offerings. That would help with increasing the 5G adoption at a record pace.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

