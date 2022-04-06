iQOO Neo 6 Complete Specifications Surface Over the Web Ahead of the Launch

iQOO is soon planning to launch a new premium smartphone in China. The brand has officially confirmed that it will introduce its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in China on April 13. While there have been multiple rumours as well as leaked renders regarding the device, nothing has been made official by the company as of now. However, a new report provides us with complete specifications and details of the upcoming iQOO Neo 6 smartphone.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The report comes in from MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal who has provided the full specification and features of the iQOO Neo 6 China variant. As per the report, the smartphone will be launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080pixels. The device will come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density.

Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which will be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This falls in line with the device’s recent listing at Geekbench. iQOO Neo 6 is expected to come with three storage configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Users will have the option to choose from Black, Blue, and Orange colours.

Talking about the camera module on the device, iQOO Neo 6 will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device will also feature a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The smartphone will come with a 16Mp selfie snapper on the front. Previous reports have suggested that iQOO Neo 6 will feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit with the support of 80W charging. It is likely that the smartphone will operate on Android 12 out of the box. The Indian launch of the upcoming iQOO Neo 6 is still in question, however, it will be competing against the likes of the Redmi K50 series and Realme GT 2 in China.