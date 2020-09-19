IPL 2020 Starts Today: Get These Prepaid Plans to Watch it for Free

The festival of sports is back to the country today with the arrival of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The season opener is all set to take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indian (MI) at the Abu Dhabi international cricket stadium from 7:30 PM IST. If you are wondering how you can watch it for free, then there are a few prepaid plans which can help you with that. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer plans which come with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free. Read ahead to find out about the plans.

Best Prepaid Plans for Watching IPL 2020 for Free

Starting with Reliance Jio, there are plenty of plans which come with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP which can help you in streaming IPL. Jio a few days back launched a prepaid plan and has put it under the Jio cricket category. The Jio cricket pack comes for Rs 499 with a validity of 56 days. This plan doesn’t offer any SMS or voice calling benefit, but you do get 1.5GB daily data. Along with that, there is a free 1-year subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps included in the benefits.

Another Jio plan that you can get for watching IPL for free is the Rs 777 plan. It comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5GB daily data along with 5GB bonus data. There is unlimited voice calling along with 3,000 FUP minutes for Jio-to-non Jio calling and 100 SMS/day included. This plan also offers a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Coming to the plans from Airtel which can help you watch IPL 2020 for free, you can select the Rs 599 plan. It comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 2GB daily data. Along with that, the customer also gets unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year so you can comfortably watch IPL with this plan.

The next plan that you can choose from Airtel for watching IPL 2020 for free is of Rs 2,698. This plan also offers 2GB daily data, but comes with a validity of 365 days (1 year) which is a great plan if you are looking for a plan with long-term validity. It also offers free voice calling along with 100 SMS/day and a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year so that you can watch IPL 2020 comfortably without any hassle.