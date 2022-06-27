iPhones Are Sweet, But Sometimes Not Worth it

If you are purchasing an iPhone just because it is an iPhone, then I hope you are generating enough cash flow to support the purchase. Because, an iPhone may look sweet from far, but if you can’t afford it and still end up purchasing it by over-extending your budget, then you are putting yourself in a bad position.

Don’t purchase an iPhone just for the sake of it. An iPhone is just a smartphone at the end of the day. Some people can afford it, and some can’t. People who can’t seem to afford a new one end up purchasing the second-hand iPhone from the market at a very high price than necessary. These users want an iPhone just because they have been sold the vision of higher status in society for the iPhone owners.

If you think an iPhone is perfect, you are naïve. Yes, it has very consistent cameras, especially for video recording. But there are a lot of features that you don’t get with an iPhone that you can get with an Android.

iPhones have bugs too. They might not be as evident as with the Androids, but they do have their own shortcomings.

The point is, if you are purchasing an iPhone just because it is an iPhone, then I hope you are generating enough cash flow to support the purchase.

Because an iPhone may look sweet from far, but if you can’t afford it and still end up purchasing it by over-extending your budget, then you are putting yourself in a bad position.

iPhones are definitely a good buy if you understand a few things.

Things to Understand Before You Buy an iPhone

First of all, ask yourself, are you purchasing the iPhone because you need it, or do you just want the status symbol and validation it brings with itself?

Second, do you have enough cash flow to support the purchase, even if you are buying it on EMIs?

Third, what’s the primary thing you are going to use it for?

Fourth, can that primary thing be done with a smartphone at the lower price range equally well?

After you know the answer to these questions, go ahead and make the decision of whether you really need to purchase an iPhone today or not.

Sometimes advertisements and validation have us chasing things we don’t really need!

