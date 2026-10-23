iPhone 17 Deal You Should Not Miss

Apple recently increased the price of its iPhone 17. This was the base iPhone in the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 price was increased to Rs 99,900 in India after the price hike. This was for the base variant of 256GB. Due to this, many people who expected that the iPhone 17 price will drop after a year of launch, had to pay more money than the launch price to get their hands on it. The iPhone 17 is available on Flipkart currently at the best possible price for the users. If you are looking for the iPhone 17, this is a deal you should not miss at all. Take a look at the deal below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



iPhone 17 Price in India Down After Offer

iPhone 17 price has come down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 88,999 in India. With the bank offers, the price will come down by another Rs 4,000 with the help of Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI Axis Bank cards. So the effective price will come down to Rs 84,999.

iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 processor, which is a six core processor, clocked at 4.26 GHz. There are two dual camera sensors with 48MP cameras. For selfies, there is an 18MP sensor at the front. The display is a 6.3-inch all screen with OLED panel. It is available in five colours, including Black, White, Blue, Green and Pink.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The iPhone 17 is the first base iPhone ever in the history that has come with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is high resolution, and the iPhone supports AI (Apple Intelligence) features. The iPhone 17 supports macro photography and latest generation photographic styles. There is USB Type-C port at the bottom of this iPhone and it supports data transfer to different devices and fast charging. The iPhone 17’s successor will be iPhone 18, which is slated to launch next year in the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments in the country.