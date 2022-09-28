Indians want Innovative Applications with 5G, Coverage Not an Issue: Ericsson

On the cusp of the 5G network launch in India, Ericsson has released its latest report on the 'Promise of 5G' in India. The report has been carried out by Ericsson ConsumerLab. Ericsson said that this study reflects the views of over 300 million daily smartphone users in urban India, and it was carried out during the second quarter of 2022. One of the most interesting findings of this study was that 60% of the early adopters of 5G want or expect 5G to bring new innovative applications, which is more appealing coverage that 5G can provide. In fact, these users are ready to pay a 45% premium for plans bundled with novel experiences.

As per the study, consumer 5G readiness is pretty high in India. In fact, compared to countries such as the US and UK, where 5G has already been launched, the intention to upgrade to 5G in India in urban areas is two times more. There are over 100+ million consumers with 5G enabled smartphones who are ready to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023.

With this, consumers have also shown intent to leave their current operator in order to get better 5G services from the other operator. Over 36% of users plan to churn to the best provider of 5G network whenever it is available, said the report.

Top 10 Things or Services that Indians Wish to be Included in Their 5G Plans

Heatlh and Fitness 360-degree live video streaming Cloud gaming 5G TV package Virtual meeting space Immersive education Best-seat event experience Interactive calling Location-based AR shopping VR shopping

These are the top 10 things that the report highlights that Indians want to be included or bundled in their 5G plans. Well, most of these use cases are possible for the telcos to deliver either through partnerships or by developing the solutions/products on their own.