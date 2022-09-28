Vodafone Idea, OnePlus India Partner Up to Drive 5G Device Ecosystem

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading telecom operator in India, has just announced a partnership with OnePlus India, a global consumer tech brand known for manufacturing smartphones. The partnership is to drive the 5G device ecosystem in India. India is soon going to get 5G networks. PM Modi is expected to launch 5G in the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2022.

OnePlus has one of the highest penetration of Android-based 5G devices among smartphone users in the country. OnePlus flagship devices such as the latest OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 10R, as well as the Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord CE 2, have been tested on 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi in Delhi.

As per the recent Counterpoint India channel share tracker for Q2 2022, OnePlus emerged as the leading 5G smartphone brand in online channels in Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 segment in the first half of 2022.

With this association, Vi and OnePlus will work together to make 5G technology more accessible to smartphone users in the future.

Vi has planned exciting experiences for OnePlus users at IMC 2022 from Saturday, 1st October to Tuesday, 4th October at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Vi postpaid and prepaid users with eligible OnePlus models can visit the Vi booth at Hall 4, Booth no. 4.15, to know more about the 5G tech experience.