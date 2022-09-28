HFCL Gets Rs 202.60 Crore Orders from Reliance Subsidiaries, Overseas Firm for OFC

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

On Wednesday, HFCL' stock closed at Rs 70.10, trading 1.13% in the red. In the last two years, HFCL's stock has grown massively in value. The need for higher fiberisation in India has worked in favour of the company.

Highlights

  • HFCL, a local telecom company, has received orders worth Rs 202.60 crore from two subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and an overseas firm for the supply of optical fiber cable (OFC).
  • The subsidiaries in concern here are Reliance Projects & Property Management Services and Reliance Retail.
  

HFCL

HFCL, a local telecom company, has received orders worth Rs 202.60 crore from two subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and an overseas firm for the supply of optical fiber cable (OFC). The subsidiaries in concern here are Reliance Projects & Property Management Services and Reliance Retail. Reliance subsidiaries' order amounts to Rs 167.60 crore, and the overseas customer has made an order worth Rs 35 crore for the supply of various types of OFC and related accessories. The company said in a filing at the stock exchanges that these orders would be executed by March 2023.



Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

