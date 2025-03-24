India to Touch 1 Billion 5G Subscriptions by this Year

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In the recent MBiT report for 2025, Nokia said that India will reach over 770 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2027. Thus, the prediction from Neeraj Mittal is almost in line with the predictions of Nokia.

Highlights

  • India, one of the largest telecom markets in the world in terms of population, has witnessed a quick expansion of 5G networks.
  • The companies including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have contributed almost all of the developments with respect to 5G in the country.
  • Of course, their technology partners including Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung have also played a key role.

Follow Us

india to touch 1 billion 5g subscriptions

India, one of the largest telecom markets in the world in terms of population, has witnessed a quick expansion of 5G networks. The companies including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have contributed almost all of the developments with respect to 5G in the country. Of course, their technology partners including Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung have also played a key role. Now, as the 5G subscriptions are slowly rising, the telecom secretary, Neeraj Mittal has predicted when India will reach a total of a billion 5G subscriptions.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Launches in India: Price and Specs

India's Billion 5G Subscriptions to Come by the End of This Decade

According to an ET report, Neeraj Mittal said that India will likely have a billion 5G subscriptions by 2030. Mittal was speaking at the ET Telecom 5G Summit.

Read More - OPPO F29 5G, OPPO F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

He said, "Over 99.6% of the Indian districts are covered, and 23% of the mobile subscribers are enabled. This is expected to reach about 1 billion by 2030 which will represent about 74% of the mobile subscriptions in India."

In the recent MBiT report for 2025, Nokia said that India will reach over 770 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2027. Thus, the prediction from Neeraj Mittal is almost in line with the predictions of Nokia. The next wave of 5G growth will come from the other two telcos in India including Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I have no idea. Backhaul increase for 5G. Maybe, I am not sure. 5G needs 10Gbps backhaul. Atleast US and…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

rahul_yadav :

A hybrid SIM slot isn't ideal for most people because they use dual SIMs and a dedicated memory card slot…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

rahul_yadav :

Majority of BSNL customers don't know about VoLTE related things. You can check by putting the SIM in a new…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

shivraj roy :

pretty good tho im waiting when motorola would roll out Android 15 for it

5G in India: 770 Million Users by 2028, Says Nokia;…

Faraz :

Ye har 2 din baad adlu badlu news q aata1 day this, next day nope.

Govt to Waive Spectrum Usage Charges for Pre-2021 Auctions: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments