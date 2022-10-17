India Space Congress 2022 Scheduled for October 26 – 28

India Space Congress 2022, an event organised by the SIA-India (Satcom Industry Association), has been scheduled to take place between October 26 to October 28, 2022. Representatives from ISRO, IN-SPACE, Antaris, Dassault, Inmarsat India, Bellatrix Aerospace, Vodafone, BSNL, Andra Pradesh Space Park, Intelsat, L&T, Aerospace, and Global VSAT Forum will be present at the event. 

India Space Congress

India Space Congress 2022, an event organised by the SIA-India (Satcom Industry Association), has been scheduled to take place between October 26 to October 28, 2022. The event will take place in the national capital, New Delhi. It will be a three-day event which will discuss business models, regulatory challenges, and possible learnings from other geographies while generating interest in new entrepreneurs. Domestic as well as international companies will be taking part in this satcom industry event.

Satcom is going to be life-changing for consumers in India, especially the ones living in rural areas. The introduction of 5G in India can potentially change the way communication has been taking place, particularly with regard to machine-to-machine communication.

At the India Space Congress 2022, industry stalwarts will discuss at length last mile connectivity and 5G in sessions like ‘Satcom for Rural Communities,’ ‘Satellites in the 5G era and Beyond,’ ‘India’s Space Strategy for Future: Turning Vision into Action,’ and ‘Talking to Machines – Satellites for IoT, Drones and Autonomous Vehicles.’

Anil Prakash, DG, SIA-India, said, "India Space Congress 2022 is going to be the hotspot for those who are part of the satcom industry, policy makers, stakeholders and decision makers. All of them are converging to understand, learn and find ways to make India a space force to reckon with globally. The three days at the India Space Congress is not about just attending and speaking at a conference. SIA-India will be sharing the learnings and the requirements of the hour to expedite the industry’s growth with decision makers at the highest levels".

Representatives from ISRO, IN-SPACE, Antaris, Dassault, Inmarsat India, Bellatrix Aerospace, Vodafone, BSNL, Andra Pradesh Space Park, Intelsat, L&T, Aerospace, and Global VSAT Forum will be present at the event.

