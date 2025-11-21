India Has One of the Best 5G Networks Globally, Says Ericsson CTO: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

India’s AI and data center strengths could turn local innovations into major export opportunities.

Highlights

  • Ericsson partners with Intel, TSMC, and hyperscalers to expand beyond mobile networks.
  • Nokia accelerates data center ambitions with annual investments of up to EUR 100 million.
  • Ericsson CTO says India has one of the best 5G networks worldwide.

India’s robust 5G networks, combined with capabilities in the AI and data center sectors, could drive local innovations and create business opportunities, according to Ericsson’s CTO. "India has probably the best opportunity in the world because it has a history of being the leader in IT and services on data centers, but now also AI and the transition into data-driven operations,” Erik Ekudden, chief technology officer (CTO) of Ericsson, told ETTelecom, Ashutosh Kumar reported on November 19, 2025.

Also Read: 5G Adoption Growing Rapidly, Robust Demand for FWA in India: Ericsson Mobility Report, November 2025




Local Innovation to Unlock Major Export Potential

“If you combine that with the local innovations, whether it is hardware or software, some of the things could become huge export and business opportunities in the big Indian market,” he added. “I don't see any reason why the rest of the world would not want to adopt these solutions.”

According to Ekudden, India has “one of the best” 5G networks globally. “So it will allow innovation that works for the countryside. There will be applications in advanced manufacturing, remote education. All of these things will happen here.”

Ericsson, along with Nokia, supplies 5G radio access network equipment to India’s major telecom operators—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—who together serve more than 350 million unique 5G users. Samsung and Cisco also maintain 5G partnerships in the country.

Also Read: Govt Looking to Address Return on 5G Investments; People Consuming Data for Entertainment

Semiconductor Alliances

As competition intensifies in the data-centre networking space, Ekudden reportedly highlighted Ericsson’s strategy of forming deep partnerships across the technology ecosystem, including with US-based Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), to expand beyond mobile networks.

“The big change now with AI is data centers. We believe an open ecosystem is the right approach, meaning we partner with hyperscalers to create end-to-end solutions and services. We also partner on the semiconductor side,” he reportedly said.

He added that Ericsson works with semiconductor companies to develop power-efficient application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for its radio equipment and other products, and to leverage the latest manufacturing processes, such as Intel’s 18A technology. “We work with TSMC and others in the ecosystem as well,” Ekudden was quoted as saying in the report.

These partnerships, he said, strengthen Ericsson’s position in the networks segment, particularly in advanced connectivity typically required for edge processing in smaller data center facilities closer to end users. “That includes…edge data center. We believe that market will benefit Ericsson, and we are a part of that.”

Also Read: 5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the World: Airtel MD

Nokia’s Aggressive Data Center Push

The remarks come as Finnish gear vendor Nokia accelerates its data center ambitions under new executive Justin Hotard. Nokia recently announced plans to invest up to EUR 100 million annually to expand its presence in the segment, targeting EUR 1 billion in incremental net sales by 2028.

According to the report, Hotard said during Nokia’s second-quarter post-earnings call that the company is “excited” about the potential of AI and the data center business in Europe but acknowledged that the majority of the investment today is happening in the US.

While Nokia reported strong traction in India—registering a 17 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the July–September 2025 quarter—Ericsson posted an 8 percent decline in the region over the same period.

Ericsson Stays Focused

However, Ekudden reportedly said a cautious investment approach would ensure that the company is not “spread too thin”, especially if it is not super strong in all areas.

“We want to make sure that we invest enough to be the world leader in areas where we have decided to play,” the technology chief said, adding that the combination of AI and enhanced 5G networks is panning out well for Ericsson and its customers.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

