Hughes Satellite Broadband to Connect 1800 Indian Banks

Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), today announced its selection by the Bank of India (BoI) to provide satellite network connectivity to 1,800 bank branches across the country. The project brings satellite connectivity to Aryavart Bank, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB), Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank (VKGB), and BoI branches that serve rural customers.

Hughes JUPITER System to Power the Network

The network will be powered by the Hughes JUPITER System, including routers, gateways and network management designed for high performance and efficiency, using capacity on the GSAT11 and NSS12 satellites. The de-facto industry standard, the JUPITER System, is the most widely deployed ground network platform in the world.

This award adds to HCIPL’s robust portfolio of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) customers, including more than 30 nationalised and private banks and connecting over 30,000 branches and 40,000 ATMs.

Further, this is a great step towards the future of banks as well as satellite broadband connectivity in India. More players, including Tata Group, Starlink, Amazon’s Project Juniper, Airtel’s OneWeb, will make it to the Indian landscape by the end of next year. This will only boost the competition and innovation in the space.

Satellite broadband connectivity use cases will make more sense for businesses/enterprise customers rather than retail customers. An average person living even in a Tier-2 city in India can get fiber broadband services at a very low cost. Thus it would render the use of a satellite broadband connection futile for the user.

More Indian banks and firms will leverage satellite broadband connectivity to boost their daily operations and improve productivity. The only thing that every player in the market is waiting for is the government to come out with a set of policies regarding satellite broadband services.