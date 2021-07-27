Tata Group Planning Satellite Broadband Operations in India

Tata Group is one of the most successful Indian business conglomerates around the world. The group has several entities and subsidiary companies in different sectors of the economy. Now, Tata Group is eyeing to take a slice of the Indian satellite broadband market in partnership with Telesat. According to a report from BusinessLine, both Tata Group and Telesat are in the process of finalising their strategy for offering satellite broadband services in India. For the unaware, Telesat is a Canadian satellite communications services company.

Tata Group and Telesat to Compete With Starlink, OneWeb

The Tata Group and Telesat are soon going to come up with something solid regarding their plans of offering satellite broadband services in India. With companies such as Starlink and OneWeb announcing their intention of coming to the Indian market, the excitement around the satcom industry has increased.

Since the time the government allowed private players to jump in on the satcom sector, multiple companies have been planning their arrival in the Indian market.

It is worth noting that Tata Group’s subsidiary Nelco has been in partnership with Telesat since September 2020 so that the companies together can offer their satellite broadband services leveraging Telesat’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

One of the biggest debates that is going on in the industry is whether the satellite spectrum should be auctioned or not. Some people believe that satellite spectrum should be auctioned at the regular auctions and some believe that auctioning microwave spectrum for satellite services do not make any sense.

Whatever it is, the wait for the Indian government to come out with the necessary policies is still going on. Companies including OneWeb, Starlink, and Project Juniper from Amazon are working out their plans of offering satellite broadband services in India once the government comes out with the policies. From the developments, it looks like the satcom sector would see a healthy competition in India.