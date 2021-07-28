Reliance Jio, Oppo Conduct 5G SA Trial Test in India

The renowned smartphone manufacturer Oppo India has revealed that it has conducted a 5G Standalone Network trial for the Reno6 series with the leading telecom operator in India, Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio and other telecom operators have initiated the 5G trials in select cities across the nation. Oppo commented on the latest development and stated that the 5G SA trials yielded highly positive results that will be beneficial for the development of the 5G network. For those who are not aware, the Oppo Reno6 series 5G smartphones are priced in the range of Rs 29,900 to Rs 39,990.

Oppo Reno6 Series 5G Bands Will Trigger the Development of 5G Device Ecosystem

Oppo has featured 13 5G bands in the Reno6, whereas there are 11 5G bands available in the Reno6 Pro. With the new offering, Oppo is eyeing to extend its share in the development of the 5G device ecosystem in India to aid users in witnessing the true potential and benefits of 5G when it will be available in the nation.

Tasleem Arif, who is the Oppo Vice-President and Head (Research and Development), marked that Oppo India is extensively working to push 5G deployment in India and make it accessible for all. He also stated that the 5G Standalone Network trial for the Reno6 series with Reliance Jio is part of the in-depth research in the 5G ecosystem to provide an immersive experience to users. The successful 5G SA trials show the commitment of Oppo to provide cutting-edge technology to its users.

Oppo has Launched 6 5G Smartphones in Indian Market in 2021

The Department of Telecom has allocated spectrum in the mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), the millimetre-wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz) and in the sub-gigahertz band (700 MHz) for 5G trials in India. Oppo has revealed its commitment to laying the foundation for 5G SA network trials throughout its 5G innovation labs in India. This year, Oppo has launched 6 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Not only this, but the smartphone manufacturer has allocated an investment of Rs 2,200 crore to manufacture 5G smartphones at the manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. It is also expected that Oppo is going to make future investments in the fast-paced Indian market to bring better products and services for its customers.