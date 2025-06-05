HUDCO Signs MoU with Bharti Airtel to Strengthen Cybersecurity Framework



Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel for Information Security Services, in a move aimed at strengthening its cybersecurity framework. "HUDCO has signed a landmark agreement with Bharti Airtel for Information Security Services Knowledge Partner," HUDCO Limited shared in a post on X on June 4, 2025.

Signing Ceremony with Key Leadership

The agreement was formalised in the presence of HUDCO Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshrestha, along with senior officials from both organisations. The MoU was officially signed by Rupesh Kumar Shah, Executive Director (IT) at HUDCO, and Saibal Roy, Senior Vice President at Bharti Airtel.

CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha highlighted the growing importance of digital security, stating that cybersecurity must become an integral part of organisational culture in the digital era. "In today's digital age, cybersecurity must become a way of life. A secure digital culture not only protects organisations but also contributes to a safer and stronger Digital India," he said.

Supporting the Digital India Mission

The partnership is aligned with the Government of India's Digital India initiative and aims to safeguard HUDCO's digital infrastructure through enhanced information security measures.

With this MoU, HUDCO joins the ranks of public sector enterprises taking proactive steps to mitigate cyber risks and protect critical digital assets.

