HUDCO Signs MoU with Bharti Airtel to Strengthen Cybersecurity Framework

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The collaboration aims to enhance HUDCO’s digital infrastructure security, aligning with the Government’s Digital India initiative.

Highlights

  • HUDCO signed an MoU with Bharti Airtel for Information Security Services.
  • Bharti Airtel becomes HUDCO's Knowledge Partner for cybersecurity.
  • HUDCO joins other PSUs in taking proactive measures to secure digital assets.

Follow Us

HUDCO and Bharti Airtel Sign MoU for Information Security Services
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel for Information Security Services, in a move aimed at strengthening its cybersecurity framework. "HUDCO has signed a landmark agreement with Bharti Airtel for Information Security Services Knowledge Partner," HUDCO Limited shared in a post on X on June 4, 2025.

Also Read: Airtel Business Deploys Secure iSOC to Fortify Cybersecurity Infrastructure for NRL




Signing Ceremony with Key Leadership

The agreement was formalised in the presence of HUDCO Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshrestha, along with senior officials from both organisations. The MoU was officially signed by Rupesh Kumar Shah, Executive Director (IT) at HUDCO, and Saibal Roy, Senior Vice President at Bharti Airtel.

CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha highlighted the growing importance of digital security, stating that cybersecurity must become an integral part of organisational culture in the digital era. "In today's digital age, cybersecurity must become a way of life. A secure digital culture not only protects organisations but also contributes to a safer and stronger Digital India," he said.

Also Read: Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Enables 20 Percent Productivity Increase for an Indian Automobile Manufacturer

Supporting the Digital India Mission

The partnership is aligned with the Government of India's Digital India initiative and aims to safeguard HUDCO's digital infrastructure through enhanced information security measures.

With this MoU, HUDCO joins the ranks of public sector enterprises taking proactive steps to mitigate cyber risks and protect critical digital assets.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit :

Tanay bhai aap aur hum kya hi kar lenge article padh ke jisne apne Mann mein thaan liya hai ki…

Vodafone Idea to Make a Comeback?

Faraz :

Oh. Nice information.

Vodafone Idea will Raise Price for 5G Access

M. M. :

Waiting for VI 4G+ in WB

Ericsson Executive Says Vodafone Idea Can Become Stronger: Report

Rishi Roy :

“ Airtel and Jio dont have enough capacity to hold on to 20 crore more customers.” Jio definitely can’t handle…

Ericsson India Sells Rs 428 Crore Stake in Vodafone Idea…

Swami :

Greed greed greed... unending greed! These guys will one day pay dearly for their bad karma! God will not spare…

Q4FY25: Indian Telcos Push for Tariff Reform Amidst Low ARPU

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments