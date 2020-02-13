New Report Says Huawei has Unofficial Access to Mobile Networks

Highlights Huawei has been accused of Backdoor Access in the past as well

The Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been in many controversies of late. Last year, the US blacklisted the company and prevented local companies from sourcing equipment or offering services to it barring some exceptions. Not only this, Huawei was banned by Google and was not allowed to operate its Android mobile operating system. All of these controversies have hampered Huawei’s market reputation, and it has been a roller coaster ride for the Chinese telecom giant. This time, Huawei has been accused by the US officials. They have stated that Huawei has backdoor access to all mobile networks across the world. However, the company have denied all the allegations. But a new report might give Huawei more trouble and hassle.

US Officials Claims to have Evidence against Huawei

US officials addressed the Wall Street Journal and marked that they have shreds of evidence against Chinese telecom giant. They said that Huawei has secretly accomplished the ability to access private information in systems they maintain and sell around the world. To make the report more impactful, the wall street journal (WSJ) has quoted US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in the report.

The US officials also stated that Huawei has been using backdoors that were specially created for law enforcement agencies over a period of ten years. The officials also claimed that they had reported the matter to their counterparts in the UK and Germany sometimes in the previous year. According to the report of WSJ, the so-called backdoors have been deployed in Huawei’s back stations, switching equipment, antennas and other networking gears.

Huawei Declines All Fresh Claims by US Officials

According to the report, Huawei has fully declined all the claims thrown in by US officials. They marked that the company and employees are not allowed to access any network without approval from a network operator. It is not the first time that Chinese telecom giant has denied Backdoor access claims. They have been accused of the same allegation in the past. Earlier this year, the UK allowed Huawei to deploy 5G networks in the country. As a result of the decision, the US threatened to limit intelligence sharing with UK counterparts. In the meantime, Huawei has received approval from the Indian government to participate in 5G trials in the country. However, the approval does not promise a commercial rollout.