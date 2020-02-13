Airtel Partners With Nokia to Provide Cutting Edge Industry 4.0 Applications for Enterprises

Airtel and Nokia merger will result in a low-latency and secure LTE Technology which would maximize efficiency and productivity

By February 13th, 2020 AT 5:30 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Airtel and Nokia will build cutting edge Industry 4.0 Solutions for Enterprises
    • The Telecom Giants have already deployed Industry 4.0 Applications in Chennai
    • Wireless networking opportunity has the potential to be a 16 Billion Dollars Entity by 2025

    Bharti Airtel has partnered up with Nokia to provide private LTE-based Industry 4.0 solution to enterprises. As of the effect of the partnership, complete developmental plans of 5G use-cases for the enterprises will be taken into consideration. Not only this, the merger will address all the necessary requirements of enterprises among different sectors like banking and financial services, media services, manufacturing and distribution services with all the latest technologies like cloud, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and edge computing concepts.

    airtel-patners-nokia-applications-enterprises

    Benefits of Airtel-Nokia Merger

    The partnership of Airtel and Nokia will open the vast opportunity of Industry 4.0 revolution with private LTE for all the enterprises in India. Not only this, the merger will deliver an extensive private wireless portfolio which will come with high security, mission-critical reliability and broad coverage to cater the growing demand for a network which will support a high volume of data with low latency range along with the vast array of telecom portfolio of Bharti Airtel.

    Industry 4.0 entirely relies on low-latency and top reliable networks. Not only this, Industry 4.0 has the capabilities to drive new levels of work automation and exchange in manufacturing industries, which results in reduced costs and better operational efficiency. As the LTE Technology has evolved, it has resulted in reliable, secure and high connectivity for digitalisation. As per an estimation report by ABI, Private wireless networking market opportunity has the potential to be a 16 Billion Dollars entity by 2025.

    Airtel and Nokia have deployed trials of Industry 4.0 Applications

    To show the potential of the merger, the telecom giants have deployed Industry 4.0 applications at Nokia’s state of art telecommunication equipment factory on January 10, 2020, in Chennai. The deployment created a secure LTE Technology along with low-latency to maximize efficiency and productivity.

    On the announcement of the merger, CEO of Airtel Business stated that “they are happy to expand their strategic partnership with Nokia to build cutting edge Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises. Airtel works with the ambition to be a key enabler for digital transformation for businesses and serve the massive demand of technology.”

    However, Bharti Airtel has shown their disinterest in the latest Spectrum pricing recommended by Trai. Airtel has mentioned that they will not participate in the Spectrum auction if the base price is fixed at Rs 492 crore per megahertz. Bharti Goel, who is the MD and CEO for India and South Asia Region, stated that the 5G Spectrum prices recommended by Trai are too high and Airtel will not pick it up at the recommended prices.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    Ram Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Ram
    Ram

    I think “merger” is not same as “partnership” in English language. What you really want to say? Airtel means CONFUSION 😉

    Anyway, anything related to Airtel is useless to me; it’s probably another educational material similar to other sectors. I’ve no money or time to spend on a PG certificate/diploma now, sorry.

    Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Validity Increased to 270 Days

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan to 270 days from the earlier...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Slips to 3rd Position in Terms of Subscriber Base, ARPU Increased to Rs 109 in Q3 FY20

    Vodafone Idea Limited has finally released financial and operational results for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2019. Similar...

    module-4-img

    New Report Says Huawei has Unofficial Access to Mobile Networks

    The Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been in many controversies of late. Last year, the US blacklisted the company and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Brings New Recharge Benefits and Free Mobile App Subscription to Existing Users

    module-4-img

    How Does the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Differ on Paper

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Base Variant Price Hiked to Rs 10,499

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specs Reveal Minor Upgrades Over Galaxy M30s