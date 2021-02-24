How to Transfer Vodafone Talktime Balance?

Vodafone is one of the renowned and trusted telecom operators in India. The service provider directly competes with other telcos like Bharti Airtel, Idea and Reliance Jio to offer intriguing services to its users. One of the services that Vodafone offers to its users is Vodafone balance transfer and credit support. The service has been specially designed by the telco to allow balance sharing in the account of friends or family members in a tricky situation. If you are a Vodafone user, follow the article to the end to know more about the Vodafone balance transfer service.

Steps to Use Vodafone Balance Transfer Service

Vodafone balance transfer services allow users to share their prepaid account balance to a different Vodafone prepaid account. If you wish to share your Vodafone account balance, dial-up the code ‘*111*3*5# in the dialer app. Alternatively, you can use the defined format *131*Transfer Amount*# to transfer the Vodafone account balance to another number.

Things to Know About Vodafone Balance Transfer Service

There are certain things that Vodafone users must know before using the balance transfer service. To use the service, you must be a Vodafone customer for at least five months or more. You will only get one transfer option that would range between Rs 5 to Rs 30. Vodafone will deduct minimal transfer charges, which will depend upon the transfer amount. The receiver of the benefit must also be an active user of Vodafone for more than 30 days.

Steps to Transfer Vodafone Balance with App

You can also transfer your Vodafone account balance using the My Vodafone app. Download the app and log in using your Vodafone prepaid number. Open the app and navigate to the balance transfer option. Enter the respective Vodafone mobile number to which you wish to share the Talktime balance. Once entered, click OK and finish the process.