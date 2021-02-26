How to Browse Vodafone Idea Recharge Packs by Region?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple facilities and services to its customers for a hassle-free experience. The telco operates in 23 circles around India and offers prepaid services in all of them. Vodafone Idea users enjoy various packs and offer based on their region. The telco provides multiple categories in recharge packs like unlimited data, talk time, vouchers and more. If you are a Vodafone Idea user who is looking forward to search prepaid packs by region, follow the article till the end to know the complete guide regarding how to browse Vodafone Idea packs by region.

Steps to Browse Vodafone Idea Packs by Region

To browse Vodafone Idea packs by region, visit the official website of Vodafone Idea. Tap on the hamburger icon, which is located on the top-right part of the screen. Open the recharge option and click on the prepaid plan option. Once you click on the prepaid plan option, you will see all the available packs of Vodafone Idea listed for a specific region.

Click on the change link, which is present next to the circle name. The drop-down menu will appear that will show the name of the 23 circles where the telco offers services. Select the specific region from the menu for which you want to see the available packs. Once the region is selected, you will be able to browse different recharge packs of Vodafone Idea such as talk time, data, SMS, unlimited, combo packs and more.

Is There Any Other Way to Browse Vodafone Idea Recharge Packs by Region?

Currently, Vodafone Idea lets you select a specific region and browse all the available recharge packs. However, the feature is just limited to the official website of Vodafone Idea. Users will not be able to browse available packs for different regions through the official Vodafone Idea app on the smartphone.