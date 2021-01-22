Honor V40 5G With 66W Fast-Charging and Dimensity 1000+ Launched, Check Price

Honor has just launched a new 5G smartphone namely Honor V40 5G. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and is currently launched for the China market only. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device which comes in a rectangular shape but has a strange design. The Honor V40 5G is the successor to the V30 which launched two years back. There is also support for 66W fast-charging. Read ahead to get more details about the price and the specifications of Honor V40 5G.

Honor V40 5G Specifications

Honor V40 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 300Hz. The display also comes with HDR10 certification and has 80-degree curved edges to make it look beautiful.

Under the hood, there is MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset which can support 5G connectivity and powers multiple flagship devices in the market today. The SoC is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there is a unique multi-camera (quad) setup at the rear and at the front. At the rear, the primary sensor is a 50MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a laser autofocus sensor. The rear camera setup comes with the support for LED flash. At the front as well, there is a dual-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 16MP lens paired with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for capturing more depth in the images.

As mentioned above, the Honor V40 5G comes with a 66W fast-charging support. While there is super-fast charging support, the device packs a relatively small battery of 4,000mAh. Any user would expect it to be at least 4,500mAh for longer battery life. Further, the device also comes with support for 50W wireless charging. There is no finger-print sensor mounted separately on the body of the device but is present in the display of it. For a higher quality sound output, there are stereo speakers on the device.

Honor V40 5G Price

For its base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, Honor V40 5G has been launched for a price of CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 40,600) in China. For its higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the device has launched for a price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,100). It will be available in three different colours: Titanium Silver, Rose Gold, and Magic Night Black.