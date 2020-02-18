Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC and Huawei Mobile Services to Launch on February 24

Highlights The Honor 9X Pro and Honor MagicBook will debut on February 24

The Honor 9X Pro will be powered by Kirin 810 chipset

It will be first Honor device to ship with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Honor 9X Pro is all set to go official on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain, alongside the MagicBook series. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the Honor 9X Pro will be a premium version of the Honor 9X that was launched recently in India. In a press release, Honor officially confirmed that the 9X Pro would come with HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset. For the unaware, the Kirin 810 is a successor to the Kirin 710F SoC and it is based on 7nm manufacturing process. On paper, the Kirin 810 delivers better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and it’s on par with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Honor 9X Pro will make its global debut on February 24 and the Indian launch might happen next month.

Honor 9X Pro Will Be First Device to Run Huawei Mobile Services

To recall, Huawei was banned from using Android on its smartphones which made the company launch its Mate 30 flagship series with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). And now, Honor officially confirmed that the 9X Pro would be its first device to ship with HMS. This essentially means the phone will have apps like Huawei App Gallery, Huawei Browser, Huawei Mobile Cloud, Huawei Themes, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, Huawei Reader, Huawei Assistant and more apps.

The Honor 9X Pro will still run Android, but it will have HMS on top. It will be interesting to see how Honor markets the device with Huawei Mobile Services. As for other features, the Honor 9X Pro will also be the company’s first device with Kirin 810 chipset. The Honor 9X disappointed a lot of users as it arrived with the same Kirin 710F SoC which is a marginal upgrade over Kirin 710 we saw on the Honor 8X.

Furthermore, Honor says the 9X Pro will bring “superior AI capabilities and reduce energy consumption. Moreover, the smartphone will offer the ultimate gaming experience backed by powerful performance.”

Honor MagicBook Will Make its Global Debut as Well

Alongside the Honor 9X Pro, the Huawei sub-brand will also launch the MagicBook laptop in global markets. Right now, Honor India did not confirm whether it is bringing the MagicBook to the country or not. With HonorBook, the company will be venturing into a new product category.

Because the Mobile World Congress 2020 is cancelled due to Coronavirus, Honor will be hosting a separate event on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. The event will be live-streamed on Honor’s official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms. We will update this space once the company posts anything regarding the India launch of Honor 9X Pro and Honor MagicBook.