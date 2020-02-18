Google Pixel 5 Name Confirmed via Android Open Source Project

Google’s next flagship smartphone will officially be called Pixel 5 as the brand name was mentioned by Google’s employee

By February 18th, 2020 AT 4:40 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Google Pixel 5 mentioned in the Android Open Source Project by a software developer testing new ASOP code
    • Two phones with code names Redfin and Bramble in development
    • A leaked render of Pixel XL reveals triple rear camera system with a black matte finish

    Days after the first render of upcoming Google Pixel 5 XL leaked on the internet, the first official reference of the next-gen smartphone Pixel 5 was spotted in the Android Open Source Project. A mention of the Google “Pixel 5” name appeared in the Android Open Source Project comments section, confirming the name of the next-gen Pixel smartphone range. The developer testing a recent ASOP code said the update has been tested on Pixel 4 but not on the Google Pixel 5. This apparently confirms that Google will launch Pixel 5 series this year. The Google Pixel 4 devices, which were launched in October 2019, did not reach the Indian market due to hardware limitation.

    Google Pixel 5 Moniker Confirmed

    “Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn’t have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability,” reads the comment. This means Google’s next-gen phone is already in the development stage and will be called Pixel 5. Previously, Google was reportedly working with two flagships with code names Redfin and Bramble. These are likely the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL.

    Interestingly, Bramble was spotted using the same Linux kernel version, 4.19, as listed for the “Pixel 5” above. This possibly confirms that Bramble is indeed the Pixel 5 smartphone that Google is working on currently. This news was first posted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers back in November 2019 itself.

    Google Pixel 5 XL Render Leaked Recently

    Previously, a leaked render of Google Pixel 5 XL appeared on the internet. The image shows a Pixel phone with the same matte black finish as usually seen with the Pixel smartphone range. The image also shows a rear camera setup. There is a large U-shaped glossy camera module in the top centre of the back and the render teases a possible wide-angle lens, something notably absent from the Pixel 4 smartphone. The positioning of the sensors and the flash on the camera module give it a resemblance to a surprised cartoon face.

    The final phone, however, may not look exactly like the render as the device is several months away to release. Google apparently tests three prototypes for upcoming smartphones before it finalises the design for its Pixel smartphone range. Of course, Google hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet on any of these rumours. It is months till October and November when Google usually releases its flagship Pixel range, so we will have to wait for the devices till then.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    1 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    Ki Sui Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Ki Sui
    Ki Sui

    There is a huge increase in NCF charges for Airtel DTH secondary connection. Previously it was 94, now its 118. What the fuck Airtel!

    City
    Mumbai
    Operator
    Jio
    DTH
    Airtel
    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G in India: DoT Schedules Meeting With Telcos and Equipment Makers to Discuss Roadmap for Trials

    We are into the second month of 2020 and there is no update on when the 5G spectrum auction will...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Base Variant Now Available at Rs 13,999

    Xiaomi seems to have permanently slashed the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The base variant of the...

    module-4-img

    Trai Drafts Regulation to Remove 50 Paise Charges on SMSes After Daily Limit of 100

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) today released a draft Telecommunication Tariff (65th Amendment) Order, 2020 on “Regulation of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G: Spectrum Allocation, Tariff Plans and List of Eligible Circles

    module-4-img

    Realme X50 Pro 5G to Become First 5G Phone in India, Launch Scheduled on February 24

    module-4-img

    Airtel and Vodafone Idea Estimates of AGR Dues Differ from DoT By Half

    module-4-img

    itel Vision 1 With Waterdrop Notch and 4000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 5,499