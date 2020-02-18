Google Pixel 5 Name Confirmed via Android Open Source Project

Highlights Google Pixel 5 mentioned in the Android Open Source Project by a software developer testing new ASOP code

Two phones with code names Redfin and Bramble in development

A leaked render of Pixel XL reveals triple rear camera system with a black matte finish

Days after the first render of upcoming Google Pixel 5 XL leaked on the internet, the first official reference of the next-gen smartphone Pixel 5 was spotted in the Android Open Source Project. A mention of the Google “Pixel 5” name appeared in the Android Open Source Project comments section, confirming the name of the next-gen Pixel smartphone range. The developer testing a recent ASOP code said the update has been tested on Pixel 4 but not on the Google Pixel 5. This apparently confirms that Google will launch Pixel 5 series this year. The Google Pixel 4 devices, which were launched in October 2019, did not reach the Indian market due to hardware limitation.

Google Pixel 5 Moniker Confirmed

“Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn’t have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability,” reads the comment. This means Google’s next-gen phone is already in the development stage and will be called Pixel 5. Previously, Google was reportedly working with two flagships with code names Redfin and Bramble. These are likely the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL.

Interestingly, Bramble was spotted using the same Linux kernel version, 4.19, as listed for the “Pixel 5” above. This possibly confirms that Bramble is indeed the Pixel 5 smartphone that Google is working on currently. This news was first posted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers back in November 2019 itself.

Google Pixel 5 XL Render Leaked Recently

Previously, a leaked render of Google Pixel 5 XL appeared on the internet. The image shows a Pixel phone with the same matte black finish as usually seen with the Pixel smartphone range. The image also shows a rear camera setup. There is a large U-shaped glossy camera module in the top centre of the back and the render teases a possible wide-angle lens, something notably absent from the Pixel 4 smartphone. The positioning of the sensors and the flash on the camera module give it a resemblance to a surprised cartoon face.

The final phone, however, may not look exactly like the render as the device is several months away to release. Google apparently tests three prototypes for upcoming smartphones before it finalises the design for its Pixel smartphone range. Of course, Google hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet on any of these rumours. It is months till October and November when Google usually releases its flagship Pixel range, so we will have to wait for the devices till then.