Google Pixel March Update Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, Car Crash Detection and AR Filters in Duo

Highlights Google’s March update adds AR filters in video calling app Duo

The update brings Play/Pause with MotionSense to its Pixel 4 devices

A new car crash detection feature rolling out to Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL in UK, Australia

Google has released March 2020 update for its Pixel devices, and this time along with security patches, the update brings some notable new features. The latest update brings a Dark Theme scheduling feature, a unique car crash detection feature and a new pause and resumes feature with motion sense among others. The March 2020 security update is now rolling out for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Dark Theme Scheduling

Firstly, you can schedule dark themes on your Pixel devices based on local sunrise or sunset timings. The feature allows you to seamlessly switch from light to dark background on Pixel devices.

To enable scheduling, go to Settings > Display > Dark theme > Schedule. The Dark Theme scheduling feature is now available on Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series globally. The Google Pixel 4 devices did not make into the Indian market.

Car Crash Detection

Google’s March update brings a new car crash detection feature that uses phone’s sensors to quickly detect if you have been in a severe car crash. The feature will help you call emergency services with a single voice command or with a single tap. If unresponsive, it will share relevant details like location information with emergency responders.

Car crash detection is rolling out to Pixel 4 in Australia and the UK. The feature is already available on Pixel 4 in the United States.

Play/Pause with MotionSense

Previously, you could use MotionSense to ‘skip forward or go back to a previous song’. The new Pixel phones’ March update brings the ability to pause and resume music with MotionSense.

This allows users to play or pause music with a tapping gesture so one can easily pause music during a conversation without even picking up the phone. This feature will only be rolled out to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones.

Duo AR Filters

Google Duo app gets new AR filters that allow users to superimpose animations over their faces during video calling. The effects of these AR filters change based on your facial expressions and how you move the screen around. The feature will be available to all Duo users via an update.

Besides, the Google update brings 169 new emojis with emoji 12.1 update. There’s also a new power button menu and long-pressing it now brings all you debit cards, credit cards, event tickets and boarding passes on screen in a swipe thorough manner. The update also brings an improved adaptive brightness feature for Pixel 4 users.