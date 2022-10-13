Glance Active User Base in India Grows to 189 Million

A lockscreen platform for smartphones, Glance saw its active user base in India grow to an all-time high in Q2 2022 to 189 million. The data has been shared by Counterpoint Research's Quarterly Mobile Application Tracker. During the quarter, Glance saw its user base grow 25% YoY by adding 38.5 million new users. In the previous quarter, only 6 million users were added by the platform. One of the biggest reasons for the growth in the number of users has been partnering up with smartphone manufacturers. In addition, delivering new content formats has also helped in driving user engagement.

Glance doesn't work on iPhones. In Androids, however, Glance offers users entertaining and engaging content on their lockscreen. Because of Glance, users can get the latest updates on the screen of their devices with just a single touch. Further, to make the experience more personalised, Glance works in different languages and genres.

The platform utilises AI (artificial intelligence) to understand the preferences of the users. Glance offers content in several formats, including video stories, live-streaming and other modes.

As per Research Analyst Arushi Chawla, the partnership of Glance with Realme, the third-largest smartphone brand in India, has helped in driving growth for Glance's active user base in Q2 2022.

Chawla also said that major OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Sony Music, Netflix and Warner Music have been utilising the Glance Lockscreen platform to connect audiences with new movies, shows, and music releases.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a major Indian conglomerate, invested around $200 million in Glance. The lockscreen platform has partnerships with multiple smartphone manufacturers, and its active user base is only expected to grow from here.