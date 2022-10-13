Warning About Potential Cybercrime as 5G Launches

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

This is to let everyone know that the 5G services have launched in India. As you may already be aware, certain cybercriminals will contact your phone and instruct you to update your Sim card from 4G to 5G in exchange for an OTP. Do not submit OTP.

5G

5G has already been launched in India. This gives scope to fraudsters to get down to their dirty tricks and scam innocent users. Since it is a new technology, people aren't aware of most of the things around it. Exploiting this fact, fraudsters call users and scam them of their money and other personal details.

The Public Has Been Cautioned Against Fraudsters by Cybercrime Police

One-time passwords (OTPs) and other sensitive information should not be given to outsiders who approach you claiming to be able to change your 4G SIM to a 5G SIM, the police have warned the general public.

Similar warnings were given by the police in other areas of the country, according to P. Arun, Inspector of the Cybercrime Police Station in Coimbatore City, as it is well known for scammers to take advantage of such opportunities to defraud individuals by cleverly acquiring OTP and other details. As per a report from TheHindu, he claims that scammers may send SMS messages promising to upgrade an existing 4G plan to a 5G plan

“Telecom companies will not ask for OTPs to provide 5G service. As announced, 5G has been launched in select cities, and the service providers will inform the next set of cities officially. If strangers contact under the guise of offering advanced booking or special offers, they should be treated as spam calls,” Mr Arun said. Moreover, he issued a warning that those who engage in online fraud may send web URLs to mobile phones that advertise 5G and associated services. According to him, if clicked on, such links could be malevolent and dangerous enough to access relevant details.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly launched the 5G network on October 1, 2022. The service has been introduced by Jio and Airtel in select cities; including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur. Later on, it will be given access to more cities across the country. You need to upgrade your 4G SIM in order to use the 5G network.

