DPIIT Partners with Blue Star to Boost Startup Innovation in Manufacturing

Reported by Kripa B 0

Partnership to support startups with mentorship, R&D access, and pilot opportunities across HVAC, digital, and manufacturing sectors.

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Highlights

  • DPIIT partners with Blue Star to support startup innovation.
  • Focus on HVAC, digital tech, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Startups to receive mentorship, R&D access, and pilot opportunities.

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DPIIT Partners with Blue Star to Boost Startup Innovation in Manufacturing
In a move aimed at strengthening India’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Star Limited to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country.

Focus on Emerging Technology Domains

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry dated March 24, 2026, the collaboration seeks to promote the growth of product startups working in key areas such as HVAC technologies, digital solutions, advanced manufacturing processes, and supply chain innovation. It is designed to facilitate the development of scalable, industry-relevant solutions through structured engagement between startups and industry stakeholders.




Access to Mentorship and Infrastructure

"As part of the initiative, startups will be provided access to mentorship from industry experts, infrastructure support including R&D laboratories and testing facilities, pilot opportunities, and market linkages. The partnership will also facilitate startups in achieving key milestones such as product validation, Proof-of-Concept (PoC) development, and integration into industry value chains," the Ministry said.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv stated that the collaboration represents an important step towards fostering industry-driven innovation in the manufacturing sector. He noted that such partnerships enable startups to engage with real-world problem statements and scale solutions with tangible outcomes.

Innovation Challenges and PoC Opportunities

As part of the initiative, DPIIT and Blue Star will explore the organisation of innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, along with targeted hackathons in HVAC, digital technologies, and manufacturing domains. Startups will have opportunities to participate in structured PoC programmes, with selected entities being considered for pilot deployment and further engagement.

"The collaboration will also enable startups to access testing facilities, R&D infrastructure, and technical support, along with structured mentorship programmes and periodic engagement sessions to align innovations with industry requirements," the government highlighted.

The MoU was signed by T. L. K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, and B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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