Dish TV New HD Connection With Three Months of Channel Pack and Lifetime Warranty Costs Rs 1,949

Highlights Dish TV users can save nearly Rs 500 on channel pack subscription with this offer

Dish TV is the second largest DTH operator in terms of subscribers

The DTH Operator is aiming to regain the top spot with such offers

Dish TV has started offering a new HD connection with bundled channel pack for three months at Rs 1,949 to the customers. DishNXT HD Set-Top Box which is usually priced at Rs 1,590 can be picked with a bundled channel pack and a lifetime warranty at Rs 1,949. Furthermore, if a customer opts for this offer, the DTH operator will waive off the entire installation charges. Also, there will be free coupons worth Rs 2,000 from CouponDunia. Dish TV says the channel pack which it will be providing will depend on the user location and the pack will have more than 299 channels, including 12 HD channels. It’s a decent offer from the company and the addition of channel pack makes it even worthy. Even with a new HD connection, Dish TV is offering one month of free service and the same goes with Airtel Digital TV as well.

Dish TV Providing Bundled Channel Pack With New HD Connection

Dish TV has been trying to lure new customers by providing bundled offers. Already, the operator is shipping one month of channel pack at no extra cost with a new HD connection; Dish TV’s new HD connection costs Rs 1,590 excluding the installation and engineer visit charges.

As part of this new offer, DishNXT HD box connection can be availed for Rs 1,949 and the users will also get the option to choose a channel pack for three months. The channel pack selection will differ with the region, but Dish TV says the users will get more than 299 channels which also includes 12 HD channels. After three months, users can move to a new plan or else continue with the same plan by paying the same pack amount every month.

Other benefits of this offer include a free lifetime warranty for the HD Set-Top Box, installation charges will be waived off and the customers will also get free vouchers worth Rs 2,000 from CouponDunia.

So by charging nearly Rs 350 more, Dish TV is providing additional benefits worth more than Rs 500 and it’s a good thing to see. As mentioned above, Dish TV is providing a new HD Set-Top Box at Rs 1,590 along with one month of subscription, lifetime warranty for the Set-Top Box and Rs 2,000 worth of coupons from CouponDunia. With the Rs 1,949 offer, users will get two months of extra subscription compared to the usual offer mentioned above.

Dish TV Aiming to Regain Top Spot from Tata Sky

Dish TV (along with D2h) used to be the leading DTH service provider in terms of subscriber base. However, Tata Sky dethroned Dish TV to become the country’s leading operator with over 25 million subscribers under its belt. Now, Dish TV is looking to regain the lost spot. The operator already launched an Android TV-based Set-Top Box called Dish SMRT Hub and it’s priced at Rs 3,999. It also has a couple of Connected Devices under its portfolio such as DishSMRT Stick and DishSMRT Kit. Recently, Dish TV announced the rollout of its new interface called ‘Orbit’ with better content aggregation features on board.

Tata Sky is not providing any free channel pack to the new users, so Dish TV has a clear advantage in this aspect. Dish TV-owned D2h is also concentrating on adding new subscribers with similar offers in place.