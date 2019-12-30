Reliance Jio Offering 1TB of Data and 7 Days Validity With Rs 199 JioFiber Plan

Highlights JioFiber top-up voucher of Rs 199 offers a whopping 1TB data

The top-up voucher comes with one week validity

JioFiber also introduced data vouchers starting at Rs 101 recently

Reliance Jio has been tweaking the entire JioFiber working process right now as the ISP wants to start 2020 on a high note. Already, JioFiber Preview plan users are being migrated to paid plans and all the users will be billed from January 1, 2020. A few days ago, we reported the arrival of JioFiber affordable plans like Rs 199 and Rs 351. While the Rs 199 pack is a top-up voucher, the Rs 351 plan is available only in combination with applicable STVs. Back then, the Rs 199 top-up voucher offered just 100GB of data for seven days, however, the company has now modified the plan. Reliance Jio is now shipping a whopping 1TB of data and seven days of validity with the same Rs 199 recharge. And this modification will come as a big relief to the JioFiber users who are on the basic plans like Rs 699 and Rs 849 as the FUP limit offered is on the lower side.

JioFiber Rs 199 Top-Up Voucher Now Offers 1TB of Data

JioFiber received a lukewarm response from audience across the country, thanks to the underwhelming FUP limit on all the plans. For instance, Bharti Airtel is providing unlimited data with its Rs 799 broadband in Hyderabad city, but Jio is offering just 150GB of data with the Rs 699 base plan. Besides, Airtel has also introduced an unlimited data add-on pack of Rs 299, which allows users to get 3.3TB data every month and it can be activated on top of the base plan.

The Rs 199 JioFiber Top-Up Voucher has been revised to offer 1TB of data for a period of just seven days. Earlier, the plan used to provide 100GB of data for one week.

JioFiber Rs 199 Voucher is Not a Standalone Plan

There’s a lot of confusion going around the existing JioFiber users on whether the Rs 199 top-up voucher is a standalone plan or a top-up voucher. Well, we can confirm that the Rs 199 JioFiber plan is a top-up voucher and it can be used only on top of an active monthly plan. For instance, if you are on the JioFiber Bronze plan priced at Rs 699 that offers 150GB data per month. If you exhaust the FUP limit, the speeds will be capped. But with the Rs 199 top-up voucher, you can continue enjoying the same speeds up to 1TB for another week. The price of the Rs 199 top-up voucher is Rs 199 and there will be additional GST as well.

How Rs 199 Top-Up Voucher Differs from JioFiber Data Vouchers?

Just a few weeks ago, we reported the introduction of JioFiber data vouchers which start at Rs 101 and go all the way up to Rs 4,001. The big question in every JioFiber user’s mind would be- how does the Rs 199 top-up voucher differ from the JioFiber data vouchers? Well, the Rs 199 plan is a top-up voucher that offers 1TB of data for just one week or seven days, after which you will have to perform another recharge of the same Rs 199.

However, the data benefit offered by the JioFiber Data Vouchers will be valid until the current plan’s expiry. For instance, if you have recharged a JioFiber data voucher on December 25 and the original plan’s expiry is on December 31, then the data voucher will also expire on December 31 itself. Whereas, the Rs 199 top-up voucher exhausts exactly after one week of recharge.

For the unaware, JioFiber Data Vouchers include Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.