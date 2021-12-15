DishSMRT Kit With Alexa Available for Rs 1199

Dish TV, a popular Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator based out of India is offering a Smart TV stick called “DishSMRT Kit” for Rs 1199 only. The Smart TV stick is not the usual kind of product that you see in the market such as the Fire TV Stick. The DishSMRT Kit requires a Dish TV Set-Top Box (STB) to function.

The advantage of the DishSMRT Kit with Alexa support is that it can convert your normal HD STB from Dish TV to a Smart TV for a very small cost. You can access a world of video streaming applications, book movie tickets, play music, manage Smart Home devices, and get personalised recommendations.

The remote of the DishSMRT Kit comes with Alexa built-in through which you can give voice commands for making content discovery an easier process.

ZEE5 Offering Discounts to Users Getting a DishSMRT Kit

ZEE5, one of the biggest over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the country is offering a discount to the users who are getting a DishSMRT Kit. On six and twelve months subscriptions, DishSMRT Kit users will get a 30% discount on the premium subscription.

It is very easy to set up as users just need to plug the device into DishNXT HD Box and then the ‘Ok’ button on the remote should be pressed for long to start pairing.

Dish TV is offering the DishSMRT Kit for a nominal cost of Rs 1199 and users won’t have to pay anything for the first three months from the purchase. But after the first three months are over, there’s a monthly usage fee of Rs 49 plus taxes for using the device.

If you want a little toned down product for just streaming OTT content and don’t care about Alexa and more, you can go for the Dish SMRT Stick. It comes for Rs 599 only and has a monthly subscription cost of Rs 25 plus taxes.