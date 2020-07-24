Dell Launches Four New Gaming Laptops in India

Dell has launched four new gaming laptops in the Indian market. The newly launched gaming laptops by Dell are the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G3 15, Dell G5 15 and Dell G5 15 SE. Dell has stated that the gaming laptops have been launched to cater to the developing market of gaming PCs and gamers in India. All the newly launched gaming laptops pack decent features and specifications. From light gamers to professional gamers, Dell has focused on offering exclusive gaming laptops to provide an immersive experience to gamers. Dell Alienware m15 was already launched in the global market in May and the laptop and finally arrived in India with powerful specifications. All the laptops will be available for sale across online and offline channels.

Dell Alienware m15 R3: Features and Specifications

Dell Alienware gaming series offers powerful laptops for the lag-free gaming experience. The new Dell Alienware m15 R3 features 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 colour gamut for enhanced display. Also, the laptop comes in a full HD display variant with 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Under the hood, the device is powered by up to 10th generation Intel i9 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design. Dell Alienware m15 R3 also features up to 32GB DDR RAM and 1TB SSD. To power the laptop, Dell has equipped 86Wh battery in Alienware m15 R3. The Dell Alienware m15 R3 is the thinnest and compact and powerful laptop in the Alienware series. The chassis of the laptop is made from Magnesium-Alloy metal, and the laptop also comes with Tobii eye-tracking feature.

Dell G5 15 SE: Features and Specifications

Dell G5 15 SE (special edition) laptop was first launched in January in CES 2020. The laptop features 15.6-inch full HD display (1,920 x 1080 pixels) with 60Hz refresh rate and 220nits of brightness. Under the hood, Dell G5 15 SE features AMD Ryzen 4000-H series mobile processors and AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. Further, the laptop features 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is powered by 51Wh battery. As of colour options, Dell G5 15 SE will be available in a single variant which is the Supernova Silver colour with blue accents.

Dell G3 15: Specifications and Features

Dell G3 15 also features full HD display (1,920x 1080 pixels) with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, users will get the option to choose from 220nits brightness or 300nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650ti graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB RAM, and storage features include 256GB or 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD and 1TB 5400 RPM HDD. The laptop is powered by 51Wh, which is similar to Dell G5 15 SE.

Dell G5 15: Features and Specifications

Dell G5 15 features anti-glare full HD display which comes with 300nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650ti graphics. Dell G5 15 features 8GB DDR 4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is powered by 51Wh battery. Dell G5 15 also features a dual-fan technology that keeps the thermal temperature of the laptop in control.

Dell Gaming Laptops: Pricing and Availability

Dell Alienware m15 R3 will be available with a starting price of Rs 1,99,990. As of the Dell G5 15 special edition, the price starts from Rs 74,990. Dell G3 15 price will start from Rs 73,990. Lastly, Dell G5 15 will be available with a starting price of Rs 82,590. All the gaming laptops will be available through e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Also, the laptop will be available for purchase in selected Dell stores and big retail and multi-brand outlets.