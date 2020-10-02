DD Free Dish Now Offers Over 100 Channels



Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster in a release in mid-September highlighted that the DD Free Dish platform now offers over 100 channels absolutely for free. The broadcaster highlighted that it offers channels on different genres including regional, general entertainment channel (GEC), movies, music and news. So there is something free for every kind of customer. In recent months, the broadcaster has conducted periodic e-auction with Prasar Bharati inviting applications from companies to bid for slots on its platform. As reported by TelecomTalk, the DD Free Dish platform saw the addition of three new channels in late August including ANB News, Aryan TV National, and News India 24×7. In the release, the broadcaster highlighted that there are more than 100 channels that are offered on its DD Free Dish platform. More on the story ahead.

DD Free Dish Channels

The channels are divided into different categories of genres. For GEC, there is DD National, DD Bharati, DD Urdu, DD Kisan, DD Retro, Dangal, Big Magic, ABZY COOL, SHEMAROO TV, Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Colors Infinity, and Zee Anmol.

For Movies, the users get Movie Plus, Maha Movies, B4U Movies, Manoranjan TV, B4U Kadak, ABZY Movies, Enterr10, Surya Cinema, Dhinchaak, Rishtey Cineplex, ZEE Anmol Cinema, ABZY Dhakad. All these movie channels offer content in Hindi.

There are some free music channels as well. Music channels such as B4U Music, Zing, MTV Beats, Mastiii, and 9XM. Further, the DD Free Dish platform also offers 26 news channels which are also offered for free. The list of free news channels include — DD News, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD India, NDTV India, ZEE News, Republic TV Bharat, ABP News, Tez, Aaj Tak, News 18 India, India TV, News 24, ZEE Hindustan, News Nation, Samay, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Sudarshan News, India News, News State UP/UK, India News Rajasthan, VIP News, Live Today, ANB News, News India 24×7, and Aryan TV National.

Then there is one single sports channel which is DD Sports. Coming to the regional channels, there are 23 free channels. These channels include — DD Oriya, DD Rajasthan, DD Podhigai, DD Punjabi, DD Yadagiri, DD Sahyadri, DD Malayalam, DD Bihar, DD UP, DD North-East, DD Saptgiri, DD MP, DD Arunprabha, DD Bangla, DD Chandana, DD Girnar, DD Kashir, Manoranjan Movies, Fakt Marathi, ZEE Punjabi, Shemaroo Marathibana, Maha Punjabi, and Chardikla Time TV.

The DD Free Dish platform also offers Bhojpuri, Devotional, DD state channels and foreign channels such as BTV and KBS.