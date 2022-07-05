China Broadnet 5G Network Live Now

Just a couple of days back, China got its fourth telecom operator China Broadnet. The new company has now switched on 5G networks. China Broadnet was earlier known as China Radio and Television, and the company had already received the 5G license in June 2019 before being formally inaugurated in 2020.

China Broadnet’s strategy with the 5G mobile offering is different from what the top three operators are doing. Instead of focusing too hard on the mobile services business with 5G, China Broadnet will leverage the power of the 5G network for interactive broadcast and TV services.

China Broadnet Will Deliver AR and VR Services Alongside a Mobile Network

Xinhua news agency said that alongside a mobile network, China Broadnet would also deliver AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) services to the customers with its 5G network.

It is worth noting that until earlier this month, China Broadnet was operating as China Radio and TV as well as China Broadcasting Network Corporation (CBN). The company has rebranded itself and launched the 5G network so that it can deliver customers a new type of radio and TV communication network.

This is actually a good strategy for the company instead of directly competing with the existing three operators in their own game. China Broadnet is playing a different game altogether; it is just doing that with the power of 5G.

China Mobile, one of the largest telecom players in China, is actually deploying, operating, and maintaining the 5G network of China Broadnet, said TeleGeography. China Broadnet is currently a very small player compared to the other telecom players. But the company’s unique strategy for the market might place it in the leagues of the big players very soon. China Broadnet will, however, need to build its own 5G network, in the long run, to be successful. It can’t depend on China Mobile or other players forever for its 5G network.