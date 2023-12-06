BSNL Wants to Allocate More Employees Towards Enterprise Business

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) posted weak revenues from its enterprise business for the quarter ending September 2023. The state-run telecom operator wants to allocate more employees for its enterprise business to scale revenues there. From 1.8% currently, the BSNL wants to allocate over 4% of its workforce towards the enterprise business. BSNL has 54,000 employees, according to an FE report. The enterprise business revenue fell 50% to Rs 952 crore in the September quarter compared to the Rs 1,906 crore the telco posted in the last quarter of FY23.









Enterprise services can make a lot of money for the telecom operators. While BSNL isn't doing very well in the consumer space, it can definitely look to earn more from its B2B operations. PK Purwar, CMD of BSNL said that their enterprise business is one of the highest revenue-earning segments, the report added.

Purwar has urged the CGMs (chief general managers) of all telecom circles to post more suitable employees for their enterprise business. Further, the CMD has asked them to increase the total count of employees who are working in BSNL's enterprise biz. BSNL has a large portfolio of enterprise services that it can offer to large as well as small and medium-sized organisations.

BSNL is already posting operating profits. The government expects BSNL to completely turn profitable by FY27. This would be only possible if BSNL's 4G is a hit. The telco is deploying homegrown 4G and plans to launch it in December in many states in the South and also in Punjab. BSNL is using the tech provided by a TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium which includes C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks. BSNL has said that it can upgrade its 4G to 5G without any hassle and expects to launch 5G in the second half of 2024.