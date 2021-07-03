BSNL Rs 94 STV Offering 3GB Data Among Other Benefits

BSNL plans withdrawal and launch is always a work in progress. However, as of late, BSNL has been intensifying its portfolio rework progress to make its plans more attractive and lure more customers to its network. These changes in the BSNL prepaid portfolio combined with the free SIM and BSNL 4G network is likely to impress the customers to port in from other telecom operators to BSNL.

In the latest move, BSNL has made a slight tweak to some of its low price prepaid vouchers and converted them to Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs). The PVs in question are the Rs 75 and Rs 94 prepaid vouchers. BSNL Chennai has updated the change about these new PVs conversion to STVs. It is worth noting that some of the benefits of the plans have also undergone changes. Now, these plans will retail as STV94 and STV75.

BSNL STV75 Details

As for the STV75, which as per the namesake, comes for Rs 75, offers 100 minutes of calling to any network in the Home LSA along with free national roaming. Even if you have to make calls to Mumbai or Delhi, you need not worry about it, as this plan covers it without any additional cost. The data offering in this plan is 2GB which has to be consumed within 60 days. Post the freebies exhaustion; the consumers will be charged at 30 paise per minute for calling. In addition, they also enjoy free PRBT for 60 days.

BSNL STV94 Details

The STV94 for Rs 94 comes with a similar plan structure as it offers 3GB data instead of 2GB with a longer validity of 90 days. The calling benefits remain the same with free 100 minutes, free voice calling in the Home LSA and even national roaming with calls to Mumbai and Delhi. The consumers also get free PRBT from BSNL, and after the freebies, the BSNL plan offers calling at 30 paise per minute.

In other news, BSNL is also offering a solid Rs 200 commission to its retailers to increase its business. This is bound to fasten up the sales of BSNL SIM, which are currently available for free for the consumers when they do a recharge of Rs 249. The same FRC is going to get the retailers a commission of Rs 200 as opposed to Rs 180. These new tactics are a signal that BSNL is intensifying the battle between itself and the private telecom operators, which will reduce the distance between the private and the public telco.