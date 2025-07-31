bsnl reduces validity of 99 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has reduced the validity of the Rs 99 plan. This makes the plan more expensive for the users. Here's some history for you. The Rs 99 plan was offering 18 days of validity until last year. In 2024, BSNL reduced the validity by 1 day to 17 days. This made the plan marginally more expensive. However, now the validity has been reduced even further. The changes are now reflecting for the users.









The new validity of the Rs 99 plan for BSNL users is 15 days. So basically, you will have to spend around Rs 200 per month with this plan to keep the SIM active. Let's take a look at the complete details of the plan.

BSNL Rs 99 Plan - Benefits and Daily Cost Estimate

BSNL's Rs 99 plan now comes with 15 days of validity. This plan didn't come with any data before, but now it offers 50MB of data. The plan offers unlimited voice calling to the users. There's no SMS benefits included. While 50MB of data is virtually nothing, it is there. The daily cost of using this plan has gone up from Rs 5.82 to Rs 6.6 now.

The Rs 99 plan is available for users across India. This is a voice only plan. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had mandated the telcos to offer a voice only plan to the users. This rule came into effect earlier this year (in January 2025).

The speed of the data reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of 50MB. This is an affordable plan and something like this is also offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi). No plan under Rs 100 with validity is available for users of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.