BSNL Offering Rs 600 Price Reduction on FTTH Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) runs one of the biggest and widest fixed-line broadband businesses in India. The telco is present in services areas where the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel aren’t even present. Now BSNL has brought back an old offer for the people looking to get a new fiber broadband connection in their homes or offices. BSNL will be giving users up to Rs 600 off/discount when they migrate to an FTTH connection from their landline connection. FTTH is the future of broadband and it is being heavily adopted across the country just because it is as affordable as a DSL connection and offer much better speeds.

BSNL Landline Users Can Up to Rs 600 Off on Their New FTTH Connection

So it won’t be a direct or flat Rs 600 discount for the users. The state-run telco will offer the discount benefit over a period of 6 months by giving Rs 100 discounts every month. Only BSNL landline users can get this offer from the company.

The Rs 100 discount will be applicable on the broadband bill for the users for every month up till 6 months from the date of activation. This is a promotional offer that BSNL will be running for 90 days and as per Keralatelecom, this offer came into effect from October 6, 2021, and will expire on January 3, 2022. The offer is available for users across all the telecom circles.

As mentioned above, this is not a new scheme from BSNL. The state-run telecom operator had launched the scheme way back in June 2021. It was also for 90 days and it expired on September 12, 2021. Now the offer has made its way back and users migrating from their landline connection to FTTH connection can take advantage of it. This is not a very big discount, but it will still be beneficial for users to receive something against nothing.