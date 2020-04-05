BSNL Extends Availability of Rs 96 Vasantham Gold Prepaid Voucher

Highlights BSNL has extended the availability of Rs 96 plan voucher by 90 days

The plan will now be valid till June 30, 2020

BSNL is offering the Vasantham Gold plan in only Chennai & Tamil Nadu telecom circles

BSNL has extended the availability of Prepaid Plan Voucher Vasantham Gold in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. Priced at Rs 96, the BSNL Vasantham Gold comes with plan validity of 90 days alongside freebies which are valid for 21 days from the date of activating the plan. The availability of the plan has been extended by another 90 days meaning it will be now valid till June 30, 2020. Do make a note that the Rs 96 Vasantham Gold plan is applicable only to new, migration and validity extension users. This plan is useless to existing BSNL customers with an unlimited combo plan. BSNL is selling the Rs 96 plan in only two circles as in other circles the company has other validity extension packs for prepaid users.

BSNL Rs 96 Plan Voucher Benefits Detailed

The state-run telco officially confirmed the Rs 96 Vasantham Gold plan is “applicable for the new connection, migration and validity extension with freebies. All other terms and conditions are as per Corporate per minute plan.” As noted, the plan extends your prepaid account validity by 90 days and it also comes with freebies which will be valid for 21 days.

Freebies of the Rs 96 Vasantham Gold PV include 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network in Home and National Roaming circles, excluding Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes, BSNL will charge users at base tariff plan till midnight of that particular day. The plan also offers a user 100 SMSes per day to any network within India. These freebies will be valid for only 21 days from the date of recharging, while the actual plan validity will be 90 days. During the 90 days validity, BSNL prepaid users can recharge the talk time plans to make outgoing voice calls. Incoming calls will be free till 90 days.

After 90 days, users will be given two Grace Periods of seven days and 165 days, after which their SIM card will be expired.

BSNL Reduces Validity of Vasantham Gold Plan

The Rs 96 Vasantham Gold plan used to ship with 180 days of service validity in the past, however, the telco has now reduced it to 90 days. The freebies used to come with 28 days validity, but it is now reduced for only 21 days. BSNL has been providing such validity extension prepaid plans for years now, but over the last year, it is in the process of reducing the validity of the same plans.

The reduction in validity means BSNL prepaid users will have to recharge the same plan twice now which will result in higher ARPU for the company.