BSNL 4G: TCS to be the Lone Bidder Naturally

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to be the lone bidder for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) 4G rollout. The state-run telco has extended the last bidding date from November 16 to November 18, 2022. TCS and BSNL completed the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) required for the 4G rollout back in October in Chandigarh. TCS would be the only Indian company that would be able to help BSNL right away with rolling out 4G, and thus, it would naturally be the sole bidder for the 4G rollout project of BSNL.

An ET Telecom report said that TCS is working on the documents, which is voluminous work, but the bid will be submitted in a day or two. The report also mentions that the cost has already been negotiated between the two companies. Things look to be finally proceeding towards some results after a very long time. BSNL is expected to launch 4G networks in India in early 2023.

TCS had to revise the price of network gear supplies because of the rise in the cost of components and chipsets. This was bound to happen as there are constraints in the supply chain across the globe. TCS would help BSNL roll out 4G in around 100,000 sites across the nation. The bidder would also have to maintain the network of BSNL for about 10 years.

The 4G core would be provided by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). This core has been indigenously developed by the body and would ensure that BSNL's 4G network is completely made in India. Tejas Networks would provide network gear. It is worth noting that Tata Group bought a controlling stake in Tejas Networks last year.

Earlier this year, BSNL had placed an order with TCS to procure equipment for around 6400 sites which would then be deployed on 2100 MHz and 900 MHz frequency bands.