Bharti Airtel Offering Prepaid Customers 5GB of Free Data

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom player in the Indian market, is now offering its prepaid customers 5GB of free data. This data will only be given to the users when they install and login on the Airtel Thanks app. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks is an ecosystem application from Bharti Airtel which allows users to claim rewards, access Airtel Payments Bank, pay for their current bill, change plans, and much more. Note that the 5GB data will not be given to the users in a lump-sum manner. Instead, it will be credited as five coupons on the Airtel Thanks app of 1GB each. Read about the offer in detail below.

Bharti Airtel 5GB Free Data Voucher offer via Airtel Thanks App

Bharti Airtel will offer 5GB of free data to customers who are purchasing a new prepaid connection of Bharti Airtel. Just get a new Airtel connection, download the Airtel Thanks app, register on your Airtel number and log in. Post that, just go to the My Coupons section inside the app and claim the free data coupons.

Airtel has said that every new user will be eligible for getting 5 coupons from the company of 1GB each once he/she log-in with the new number in the app. Users must claim the data vouchers within 90 days or else they will expire. This is the Airtel Thanks download offer for new prepaid customers.

Airtel users can also earn Rs 100 on every successful referral. By going to the Airtel Thanks app, users can send a referral link for Airtel prepaid SIM to a friend. If the friend of the user clicks on the referral link to purchase a new Airtel SIM, both the user and the friend will get Rs 100 worth of discount coupons from Bharti Airtel. This coupon would come in handy when purchasing a service from the Airtel Thanks app.