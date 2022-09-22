Vodafone Idea Users can Pay Postpaid Bill Online in Multiple Ways

Vodafone Idea postpaid customers can pay their bills instantly online! Online bill payment is advantageous for a number of reasons. First of all, it is quicker, easier, and safer. You can choose the autopay option to arrange your monthly payments on autopilot and never forget another due date. Save gasoline, paper, and other resources to aid in the preservation of the environment. The last benefit is that it keeps you organised and prevents you from incurring late payment fees.

Now that you are aware of the benefits of paying bills online, let's discover how to do it for postpaid bills.

Payment From Vi Website

To make online payments for bills, go to the Vi mobile bill payment page. Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, and UPI Payments are just a few of the payment gateways you can select from.

Payment From Vi App

Get the Vi app and pay your bills on time. Similarly, you may also make payments here using credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI wallets like Paytm and GPay.

Payment From Cards and Net Banking

Online bill payments can be made using debit/credit cards, as well as Net Banking. Rest assured that transactions using these payment methods are secure, and your bank account's sensitive data is not compromised.

Payment Directly From UPI Platforms

The use of different UPI platforms, such as Paytm, GPay, Mobikwik, and Bhim UPI, allows for direct payment as well. These UPI apps allow you to link your bank account, which will instantly process your payment.

Optimum Postpaid Plans for Individuals

Vi provides a number of postpaid plans. For an Individual, the finest postpaid plans are the Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 1099 plans. The Rs 399 package includes 40GB of data in total, while the Rs 499 plan includes 75GB. You get unlimited data with the Rs. 699 and Rs. 1099 plans, however. Additionally, subscribers of all of these plans receive 100 SMS each month, in addition to a number of other OTT advantages. The Rs 399 and Rs 499 Plans come with a data rollover of up to 200GB as well.