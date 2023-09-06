Bharti Airtel Named Most Outstanding Company in India by Asiamoney

Reported by Yashika Goel 1

India's leading telecommunications company secures top rankings in Asiamoney Polls 2023, reinforcing its position as the most outstanding company in India and the telecommunications sector.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel named the most outstanding company in India and telecommunications sector.
  • Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll recognizes excellence in financial performance, management, investor relations, and CSR.
  • Previously awarded the title of the most outstanding company overall in 2020.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Named India's Most Outstanding Company by Asiamoney
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has emerged as the most outstanding company in India, both across all sectors and specifically within the telecommunications services sector, as per the results of the recent Asiamoney Polls 2023.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Wynk Studio Forays Into Music Distribution to Monetise Its Digital Ecosystem




Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll

The Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is a recognition given to publicly listed companies that have exhibited exceptional performance in various areas, such as financial performance, quality of management team, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Wide Participation

This year, the poll garnered 7,653 votes for public companies across 12 Asian markets. The voting process witnessed the participation of over 1,200 fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies. Airtel announced that it has been ranked number 1 among publicly listed companies across 12 Asian markets.

Also Read: Airtel Wins Dun & Bradstreet Award for ESG Excellence

Consistent Excellence

Bharti Airtel stated that its latest recognition is not a first, as the company has consistently been voted the most outstanding company in the telecommunications sector every year since 2018. Airtel also noted that it earned the title of the most outstanding company overall in the year 2020.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Vi Update: 1GB is actually total for 5 days. Today I didn't got any data. Checked App and found it…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Cool_Chennai :

I am a airtel user, I have used both Jio and airtel in 4G/5G and also the Fibernet. As far…

Bharti Airtel Named Most Outstanding Company in India by Asiamoney

Faraz :

Glad you clarified it for all TT readers. We surely will do an annual plan recharge before 31st December.

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Rakesh :

The problems with Vi are many. They are the snail of the telecom sector. 1) too much delay in enabling…

Vodafone Idea Lenders Don't Feel the Weight of Promoters Trust…

Rupesh :

Problem here is Idea which has 27.45% stake is being expected to take all the load while Vodafone with 45%…

Vodafone Idea Lenders Don't Feel the Weight of Promoters Trust…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments