Bharti Airtel Named Most Outstanding Company in India by Asiamoney



Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has emerged as the most outstanding company in India, both across all sectors and specifically within the telecommunications services sector, as per the results of the recent Asiamoney Polls 2023.

Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll

The Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is a recognition given to publicly listed companies that have exhibited exceptional performance in various areas, such as financial performance, quality of management team, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Wide Participation

This year, the poll garnered 7,653 votes for public companies across 12 Asian markets. The voting process witnessed the participation of over 1,200 fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies. Airtel announced that it has been ranked number 1 among publicly listed companies across 12 Asian markets.

Consistent Excellence

Bharti Airtel stated that its latest recognition is not a first, as the company has consistently been voted the most outstanding company in the telecommunications sector every year since 2018. Airtel also noted that it earned the title of the most outstanding company overall in the year 2020.