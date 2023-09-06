Nova Greece Reports Fivefold Increase in 5G Data Traffic



Greek operator Nova has reported a fivefold increase in 5G data traffic compared to the same period last year. Nova attributed this surge to its ongoing 2 billion euro investment program, which has not only expanded 5G coverage throughout the country but also enhanced overall network performance.

Expanded 5G Coverage

Nova said its ongoing investment program has expanded 5G coverage to cover 75 percent of the country, with large urban centres enjoying 99 percent coverage.

Overall Data Surge

Nova stated that its mobile network experienced a 60 percent increase in overall data traffic. Additionally, Nova also reported a 63 percent increase in roaming traffic compared to the previous year, accompanied by a parallel 28 percent increase in the number of visitors to Nova's network.

Investment Program Impact

Nova said its 2 billion euro investment program, with 400 million euros already invested so far, is strengthening critical infrastructure, including a fibre optic network and the expansion of the 5G network.

5G Experience Rankings

Nova also highlighted that it secured top rankings in categories such as 5G Video Experience, 5G Gaming Experience, 5G Voice App Experience, and 5G Live Video Experience in an independent Mobile Network Experience Report by OpenSignal.

Nova said through its investment program and customer-centric approach, it is enabling its subscribers to experience the best technology at the best possible price and the best possible experience.