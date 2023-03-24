In a Largest 5G Rollout, Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 235 Cities

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, has just announced its largest 5G roll-out to date, making Airtel 5G Plus, the ultra-fast 5G Network reach millions of customers across cities in India. Bharti Airtel has just announced its 5G roll-out in 235 new cities, making it one of the largest 5G roll-outs.

Bharti Airtel Largest 5G Roll-Out to Date

Airtel says as the telco continues to expand and build its 5G Network, Airtel 5G plus is available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the Southern tip of Kanyakumari. In addition, it can be noted that Airtel is the first telco to launch 5G Networks in Karmir, the beautiful valley and North East India. Airtel's most recent 5G launch happened in Kolkata, the much-awaited city by Airtel users. In its earlier largest 5G roll-out Airtel launched 5G services in 125 Cities. This latest and largest 5G rollout makes Airtel 5G Plus to be available to customers in over 500 Cities in India.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Until recently, Airtel customers enjoyed 5G Speeds on all existing Airtel data plans. Now all postpaid users can enjoy unlimited 5G data, and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs 239 and above will be able to enjoy the Unlimited 5G Data offer without worrying about the data limits or daily data quota.

Airtel 599 Platinum Plan

Bharti Airtel recently launched Rs 599 Postpaid Platinum plan that offers customers one primary connection and 1 Add-on connection at no extra charges. This means customers get a total of 2 connections in total at the Rs 599 monthly rental. A small family of 2 or couples can enjoy this 599 Platinum plan which gives 105GB of Data. Airtel also launched a new Rs 799 Black plan. You can check the plan details from the above links.